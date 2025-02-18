Short Interest in Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR) Rises By 5.2%

Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,350,000 shares, an increase of 5.2% from the January 15th total of 8,890,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,180,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days. Approximately 3.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Antero Resources Stock Performance

Shares of Antero Resources stock traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $39.84. 3,880,629 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,851,639. Antero Resources has a 1 year low of $22.01 and a 1 year high of $41.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business has a 50-day moving average of $36.43 and a 200-day moving average of $31.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 284.57 and a beta of 3.33.

Get Antero Resources alerts:

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.14. Antero Resources had a negative return on equity of 0.59% and a net margin of 1.03%. As a group, analysts expect that Antero Resources will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AR. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new position in Antero Resources in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in Antero Resources in the third quarter worth $30,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Antero Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new stake in Antero Resources in the third quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB grew its holdings in Antero Resources by 205.2% in the fourth quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 1,358 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America began coverage on Antero Resources in a research report on Monday, October 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com raised Antero Resources to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group upped their price target on Antero Resources from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Antero Resources from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Antero Resources from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Antero Resources presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.44.

View Our Latest Analysis on AR

Antero Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the development, production, exploration, and acquisition of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil properties in the United States. It operates in three segments: Exploration and Development; Marketing; and Equity Method Investment in Antero Midstream.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Antero Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antero Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.