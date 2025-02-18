Short Interest in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) Declines By 7.5%

AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,970,000 shares, a decrease of 7.5% from the January 15th total of 2,130,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,230,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Insider Buying and Selling at AMETEK

In other AMETEK news, insider Tony J. Ciampitti sold 16,210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.01, for a total transaction of $3,193,532.10. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 49,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,750,024.90. This trade represents a 24.67 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Emanuela Speranza sold 6,747 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.90, for a total transaction of $1,321,737.30. Following the sale, the insider now owns 30,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,967,114. This trade represents a 18.13 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Get AMETEK alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its holdings in AMETEK by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,512,437 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $272,632,000 after purchasing an additional 107,303 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of AMETEK by 36.4% in the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 924,193 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $166,595,000 after buying an additional 246,415 shares during the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AMETEK in the fourth quarter valued at $4,261,000. Woodline Partners LP boosted its stake in AMETEK by 890.7% during the 4th quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 34,357 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,193,000 after acquiring an additional 30,889 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Advisory LLC grew its holdings in AMETEK by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 6,887 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,242,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.43% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on AME shares. BNP Paribas upgraded AMETEK from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $210.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 16th. StockNews.com upgraded AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Truist Financial raised their price target on AMETEK from $221.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of AMETEK from $200.00 to $197.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of AMETEK from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AMETEK presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $204.67.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on AMETEK

AMETEK Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSE:AME traded down $1.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $183.42. The company had a trading volume of 1,041,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,456,313. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $183.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $177.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.93, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.16. AMETEK has a 1 year low of $149.03 and a 1 year high of $198.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.02. AMETEK had a net margin of 19.83% and a return on equity of 16.94%. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.68 earnings per share. AMETEK’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that AMETEK will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMETEK Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. This is an increase from AMETEK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.89%.

AMETEK declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Friday, February 7th that allows the company to repurchase $1.25 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the technology company to reacquire up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About AMETEK

(Get Free Report)

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices in the North America, Europe, Asia, and South America, and internationally. The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets; power quality monitoring and c devices, uninterruptible power supplies, programmable power and electromagnetic compatibility test equipment, and sensors for gas turbines and dashboard instruments; heavy trucks, instrumentation, and controls for the food and beverage industries; and aircraft and engine sensors, power supplies, embedded computing, monitoring, fuel and fluid measurement, and data acquisition systems for aerospace and defense industry.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AMETEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMETEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.