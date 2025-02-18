Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 557 Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 16.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,027 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 557 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVO. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 4.7% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 294,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,102,000 after purchasing an additional 13,203 shares in the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 3.1% during the third quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $839,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. New Century Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 12.9% during the third quarter. New Century Financial Group LLC now owns 1,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 12.8% during the third quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 30.5% during the third quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 4,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares in the last quarter. 11.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, December 29th. UBS Group raised Novo Nordisk A/S from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Novo Nordisk A/S from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Novo Nordisk A/S from $156.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Novo Nordisk A/S currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $145.25.

Novo Nordisk A/S Stock Down 1.1 %

NYSE:NVO opened at $77.94 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $88.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.54. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 52-week low of $77.82 and a 52-week high of $148.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $349.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.45.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.03. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 84.68% and a net margin of 34.81%. On average, analysts anticipate that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

Novo Nordisk A/S Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.7874 per share. This is an increase from Novo Nordisk A/S’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. This represents a yield of 1.2%. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.88%.

Novo Nordisk A/S Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

Featured Articles

