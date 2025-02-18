Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Free Report) by 72.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,409 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,772 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $333,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARE. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 144.0% during the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 305 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 3,129.4% in the 3rd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 549 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ARE shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $125.00 to $114.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $129.00 to $124.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $104.00 target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alexandria Real Estate Equities presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $121.30.

Shares of ARE opened at $94.86 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.21 and a quick ratio of 0.21. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 1-year low of $93.25 and a 1-year high of $130.14. The stock has a market cap of $16.42 billion, a PE ratio of 52.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $98.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.45.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $1.48. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 1.43%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 9.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a $1.32 dividend. This is a boost from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.57%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 293.33%.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Monday, December 9th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the real estate investment trust to purchase up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE: ARE), an S&P 500 company, is a best-in-class, mission-driven life science REIT making a positive and lasting impact on the world. As the pioneer of the life science real estate niche since our founding in 1994, Alexandria is the preeminent and longest-tenured owner, operator, and developer of collaborative life science, agtech, and advanced technology mega campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, including Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

