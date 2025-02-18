Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Free Report) by 14.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,024 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in British American Tobacco in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. ORG Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 35.1% in the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 1,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Kieckhefer Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of British American Tobacco during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in British American Tobacco by 153.7% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC raised its position in British American Tobacco by 122.8% in the 3rd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 1,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 16.16% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BTI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group raised British American Tobacco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. StockNews.com raised British American Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday.

British American Tobacco Price Performance

Shares of BTI stock opened at $38.80 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.88. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a one year low of $28.25 and a one year high of $42.74.

British American Tobacco Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.7391 per share. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.62%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 30th.

About British American Tobacco

British American Tobacco p.l.c. engages in the provision of tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It also offers vapour, heated, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible cigarettes; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Vuse, glo, Velo, Grizzly, Kodiak, Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Newport, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, State Express 555 and Shuang Xi brands.

