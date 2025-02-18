Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) Position Boosted by Empower Advisory Group LLC

Empower Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 959,823 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,764 shares during the quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC owned 0.66% of Service Co. International worth $76,613,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. nVerses Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Service Co. International by 75.0% during the third quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Service Co. International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $57,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in Service Co. International by 36.8% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the period. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new stake in shares of Service Co. International during the 3rd quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Service Co. International by 110,300.0% in the 3rd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 1,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,103 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.53% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.11, for a total value of $4,305,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 982,333 shares in the company, valued at $84,588,694.63. This represents a 4.84 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Tony Coelho sold 2,555 shares of Service Co. International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.64, for a total value of $218,810.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 53,324 shares in the company, valued at $4,566,667.36. This represents a 4.57 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Service Co. International from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Service Co. International from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Raymond James upped their price objective on Service Co. International from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com raised Service Co. International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.50.

NYSE SCI opened at $77.13 on Tuesday. Service Co. International has a 1 year low of $67.19 and a 1 year high of $89.37. The business’s fifty day moving average is $79.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.52.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.06. Service Co. International had a return on equity of 31.84% and a net margin of 12.19%. On average, research analysts forecast that Service Co. International will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Service Corp. International engages in the provision of funeral goods and services. It operates through the Funeral and Cemetery segments. The Funeral segment offers services related to cremations, including the use of home facilities and motor vehicles, arranging and directing services, removal, preparation, embalming, memorialization, and catering.

