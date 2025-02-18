Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH) Shares Sold by WBH Advisory Inc.

WBH Advisory Inc. trimmed its holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH – Free Report) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,104 shares of the company’s stock after selling 789 shares during the period. WBH Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF were worth $444,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. GSB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 794.9% during the 4th quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 23,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 20,954 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

SCHH stock opened at $21.52 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.49 and a beta of 0.97. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a 12-month low of $18.45 and a 12-month high of $23.66. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.10.

Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (SCHH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones Equity All REIT Capped index, a market-cap-weighted index of US real estate investment trusts, excluding mortgage REITs and hybrid REITs. SCHH was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

