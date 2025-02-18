Sanctuary Advisors LLC Reduces Position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Sanctuary Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) by 13.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 444,918 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 70,071 shares during the quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $15,145,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EPD. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 2,862.8% in the third quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 7,756,006 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $225,777,000 after acquiring an additional 7,494,224 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 110.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,531,756 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $73,699,000 after purchasing an additional 1,326,010 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 2,854.1% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,287,318 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $37,474,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243,741 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,429,298 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $420,037,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225,988 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Merewether Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the third quarter worth approximately $30,746,000. Institutional investors own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Enterprise Products Partners alerts:

Enterprise Products Partners Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of EPD stock opened at $33.52 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $72.65 billion, a PE ratio of 12.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.79. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 1 year low of $26.64 and a 1 year high of $34.63.

Enterprise Products Partners Increases Dividend

Enterprise Products Partners ( NYSE:EPD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $14.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.07 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 10.49% and a return on equity of 20.48%. The business’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $0.535 per share. This is a boost from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 31st. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.39%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.55%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on EPD. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Friday, January 10th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Citigroup raised their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Wolfe Research lowered Enterprise Products Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Enterprise Products Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Enterprise Products Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.70.

View Our Latest Research Report on Enterprise Products Partners

About Enterprise Products Partners

(Free Report)

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. It operates in four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Products Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Products Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.