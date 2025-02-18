Sanctuary Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH)

Sanctuary Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Free Report) by 5.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 245,329 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,851 shares during the quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC owned 0.32% of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $24,692,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TLH. Richardson Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Apeiron RIA LLC raised its stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 4,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. True Vision MN LLC lifted its holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. True Vision MN LLC now owns 6,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $745,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC now owns 7,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $845,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period.

iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $101.40 on Tuesday. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $96.95 and a 1 year high of $111.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $100.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.22.

About iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury 10-20 Year TR index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of debt issued by the U.S. Treasury TLH was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

