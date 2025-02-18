Sanctuary Advisors LLC Has $21.24 Million Holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Sanctuary Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 21.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 62,087 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,083 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $21,244,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Empirical Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter worth $11,310,000. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the 3rd quarter worth about $955,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. boosted its stake in CrowdStrike by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 846,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,331,000 after purchasing an additional 78,305 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in CrowdStrike by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 439,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,644,000 after buying an additional 2,863 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hemenway Trust Co LLC increased its position in CrowdStrike by 356.8% in the 3rd quarter. Hemenway Trust Co LLC now owns 6,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,922,000 after buying an additional 5,352 shares during the period. 71.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

CRWD has been the subject of several research reports. Hsbc Global Res cut CrowdStrike from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on CrowdStrike from $365.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Westpark Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, HSBC lowered CrowdStrike from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $347.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CrowdStrike currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $376.00.

Insider Activity at CrowdStrike

In other CrowdStrike news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,863 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.46, for a total transaction of $667,810.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 41,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,718,009.14. This represents a 4.34 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Sameer K. Gandhi sold 17,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $428.13, for a total value of $7,329,585.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 780,592 shares in the company, valued at $334,194,852.96. The trade was a 2.15 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 132,565 shares of company stock worth $49,235,849. 4.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CrowdStrike Price Performance

Shares of CRWD opened at $451.74 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market cap of $111.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 885.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.22 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $376.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $323.50. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $200.81 and a 1 year high of $454.13.

About CrowdStrike

(Free Report)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.