Sanctuary Advisors LLC Has $18.42 Million Holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Sanctuary Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 276,586 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after buying an additional 15,552 shares during the quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $18,418,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of UBER. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in Uber Technologies by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,160 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 21.4% during the third quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 821 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Jmac Enterprises LLC grew its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 2.1% during the third quarter. Jmac Enterprises LLC now owns 7,340 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Canopy Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 2.2% in the third quarter. Canopy Partners LLC now owns 6,958 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Drive Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Uber Technologies by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,172 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 27,780 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.90, for a total value of $2,025,162.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 107,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,821,368.10. This represents a 20.57 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 3.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Uber Technologies stock opened at $79.31 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $167.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.39, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $66.27 and its 200-day moving average is $70.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.84 and a 12 month high of $87.00.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The ride-sharing company reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $2.71. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 62.60% and a net margin of 22.41%. Equities research analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

UBER has been the subject of a number of research reports. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $90.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $82.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Uber Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Citizens Jmp lowered Uber Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.70.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

