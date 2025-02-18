Sanctuary Advisors LLC Has $16.52 Million Stock Holdings in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA)

Sanctuary Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA – Free Report) by 6.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 275,647 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,990 shares during the quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC owned 0.34% of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF worth $16,517,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new stake in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Abound Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $68,000. New Republic Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $107,000. Finally, Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $172,000.

Get JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF alerts:

JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of JQUA stock opened at $60.41 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.27 and a beta of 0.94. JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $49.60 and a 12-month high of $60.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $58.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.24.

JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF Profile

The JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF (JQUA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the JP Morgan US Quality Factor index. The fund selects companies from the Russell 1000 using three quality factors: profitability, earnings, and solvency. JQUA was launched on Nov 8, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.