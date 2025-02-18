Sanctuary Advisors LLC Grows Position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

Sanctuary Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Free Report) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 45,341 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,603 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF worth $15,861,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Peterson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Copley Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $60,000.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of MGK opened at $357.43 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $349.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $331.67. The company has a market cap of $23.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.92 and a beta of 1.28. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $266.99 and a twelve month high of $358.61.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Profile

The Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Growth index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Mega Cap Growth Index. The index selects stocks from the top 70% of investable market capitalization based on growth factors. MGK was launched on Dec 17, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

