Sanctuary Advisors LLC Buys 71,855 Shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY)

Sanctuary Advisors LLC raised its holdings in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY – Free Report) by 18.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 464,571 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 71,855 shares during the quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC owned 0.21% of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF worth $17,603,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SDVY. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Grove Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 138.9% in the fourth quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC now owns 762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 443 shares during the period. Finally, FSC Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000.

Shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF stock opened at $36.99 on Tuesday. First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF has a 52-week low of $32.05 and a 52-week high of $40.60. The firm has a market cap of $8.24 billion, a PE ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.58.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th were given a dividend of $0.1821 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th.

The First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (SDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of small- and mid-cap US companies with historically increasing dividends and that meet various fundamental criteria. SDVY was launched on Nov 1, 2017 and is managed by First Trust.

