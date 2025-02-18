Robinson Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHS)

Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 25,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $187,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC owned about 0.09% of Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NHS. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 44,281 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 2,247 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $109,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund by 210.8% during the third quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 88,850 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $770,000 after acquiring an additional 60,262 shares during the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund by 34.1% in the 3rd quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 39,541 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 10,044 shares during the period. Finally, MRA Advisory Group raised its stake in shares of Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. MRA Advisory Group now owns 14,624 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 2,030 shares during the period.

NYSEAMERICAN:NHS opened at $7.87 on Tuesday. Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.47 and a fifty-two week high of $8.67.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be paid a $0.0905 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.80%.

Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Neuberger Berman LLC. The fund is managed by Neuberger Berman Investment Advisers LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund typically invests in high yield debt securities of various sectors, such as auto parts and equipment, airlines, automotive, electronics, health services, packaging, telecom-integrated/services, gaming, and gas distribution.

