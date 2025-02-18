Robinson Capital Management LLC Sells 2,065 Shares of BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:BNY)

Robinson Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:BNY – Free Report) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 55,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,065 shares during the quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust were worth $569,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BNY. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC raised its holdings in BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust by 1,000.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 4,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 4,390 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $112,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust during the third quarter valued at about $152,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust in the 4th quarter worth $146,000. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust during the second quarter worth $151,000.

Get BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust alerts:

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSE:BNY opened at $10.43 on Tuesday. BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust has a 1 year low of $10.05 and a 1 year high of $11.10. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.64.

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust Announces Dividend

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.051 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.87%.

(Free Report)

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in the investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes and New York State and New York City personal income taxes.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BNY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:BNY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.