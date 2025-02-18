Robinson Capital Management LLC Purchases 31,051 Shares of Launch One Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:LPAA)

Robinson Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Launch One Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:LPAA – Free Report) by 12,420.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,301 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 31,051 shares during the period. Robinson Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Launch One Acquisition worth $314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LPAA. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Launch One Acquisition during the third quarter worth $8,475,000. Shaolin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Launch One Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,492,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Launch One Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,492,000. Berkley W R Corp bought a new stake in shares of Launch One Acquisition during the third quarter worth $2,479,000. Finally, Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Launch One Acquisition during the third quarter worth $1,713,000.

Launch One Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LPAA opened at $10.12 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.07. Launch One Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.66 and a 1 year high of $10.14.

Launch One Acquisition Profile

Launch One Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Launch One Acquisition Corp. is based in New York.

