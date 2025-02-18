Rhumbline Advisers Trims Stock Holdings in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

Rhumbline Advisers reduced its stake in shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Free Report) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 634,195 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 9,710 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.21% of CMS Energy worth $42,269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in CMS Energy by 10.4% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,610,120 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $537,503,000 after purchasing an additional 719,093 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,509,770 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $528,713,000 after buying an additional 105,062 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its holdings in CMS Energy by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 2,155,842 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $152,267,000 after buying an additional 18,403 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in CMS Energy by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,822,389 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $128,715,000 after buying an additional 25,196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookfield Corp ON raised its holdings in CMS Energy by 0.6% during the third quarter. Brookfield Corp ON now owns 1,199,811 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $84,743,000 after acquiring an additional 7,142 shares during the period. 93.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at CMS Energy

In other news, CAO Scott B. Mcintosh sold 6,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.76, for a total transaction of $467,392.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 21,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,509,815.68. This trade represents a 23.64 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Brandon J. Hofmeister sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.22, for a total value of $134,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 63,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,248,102.34. The trade was a 3.07 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 38,386 shares of company stock worth $2,559,136. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CMS Energy Price Performance

Shares of CMS Energy stock opened at $68.88 on Tuesday. CMS Energy Co. has a one year low of $56.31 and a one year high of $72.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $66.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.12. The stock has a market cap of $20.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.42.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.01. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 12.02% and a net margin of 13.35%. Equities analysts expect that CMS Energy Co. will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

CMS Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 17th will be paid a $0.5425 dividend. This is a positive change from CMS Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $2.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.05%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on CMS shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on CMS Energy from $69.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of CMS Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $77.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on shares of CMS Energy in a report on Friday, February 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CMS Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.15.

CMS Energy Company Profile

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

