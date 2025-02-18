Rhumbline Advisers Trims Stake in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL)

Rhumbline Advisers lowered its stake in shares of United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 519,904 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 4,785 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.16% of United Airlines worth $50,483,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hemington Wealth Management boosted its stake in United Airlines by 70.8% during the fourth quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 316 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in United Airlines during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in United Airlines during the third quarter worth about $29,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its stake in shares of United Airlines by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 710 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of United Airlines by 108.6% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 753 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.69% of the company’s stock.

United Airlines Stock Up 3.3 %

Shares of UAL stock opened at $104.26 on Tuesday. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.02 and a 12 month high of $116.00. The stock has a market cap of $34.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.79.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

United Airlines ( NASDAQ:UAL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The transportation company reported $3.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.30. United Airlines had a net margin of 5.52% and a return on equity of 32.26%. The business had revenue of $14.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.00 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 13.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on UAL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $119.00 target price on shares of United Airlines in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of United Airlines from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of United Airlines from $108.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Dbs Bank upgraded shares of United Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of United Airlines from $75.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, United Airlines currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.88.

Insider Buying and Selling at United Airlines

In other news, EVP Linda P. Jojo sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.12, for a total value of $5,707,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,049,536.88. This represents a 48.54 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About United Airlines

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, flight academy, and maintenance services for third parties.

