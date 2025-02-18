Rhumbline Advisers Sells 4,066 Shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC)

Rhumbline Advisers cut its position in shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Free Report) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 224,042 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,066 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.19% of PTC worth $41,194,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of PTC by 70.8% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 193 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of PTC in the 3rd quarter worth about $66,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of PTC by 473.9% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 792 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of PTC in the 3rd quarter valued at about $152,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in PTC by 9.3% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 894 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

PTC Price Performance

PTC opened at $171.10 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.81, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. PTC Inc. has a 12-month low of $163.30 and a 12-month high of $203.09. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $186.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $183.44.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PTC ( NASDAQ:PTC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The technology company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.12). PTC had a net margin of 16.95% and a return on equity of 14.49%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that PTC Inc. will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PTC. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on PTC from $226.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of PTC from $182.00 to $202.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of PTC from $200.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of PTC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of PTC from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $210.09.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Staats Aaron C. Von sold 5,373 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.13, for a total transaction of $1,075,298.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,707 shares in the company, valued at $4,344,221.91. The trade was a 19.84 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Corinna Lathan sold 860 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $172,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,368,600. The trade was a 11.16 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,242 shares of company stock worth $3,630,716 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

PTC Company Profile

PTC Inc operates as software company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides Windchill, a suite that manages all aspects of the product development lifecycle(PLM) that provides real-time information sharing, dynamic data visualization, collaborate across geographically distributed teams, and enabling manufacturers to elevate product development, manufacturing, and field service processes; ThingWorx, a platform for Industrial Internet of Things; ServiceMax, a field service management solutions enable companies to asset uptime with optimized in-person and remote service and technician productivity with mobile tools.

See Also

