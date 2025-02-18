Rhumbline Advisers Sells 3,520 Shares of Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW)

Rhumbline Advisers trimmed its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 109,401 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 3,520 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.29% of Curtiss-Wright worth $38,823,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. YANKCOM Partnership bought a new position in shares of Curtiss-Wright in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in Curtiss-Wright in the 3rd quarter worth $53,000. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new position in shares of Curtiss-Wright in the third quarter valued at about $59,000. UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 61.0% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 169 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morse Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright during the third quarter worth about $69,000. 82.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Curtiss-Wright

In other Curtiss-Wright news, CEO Lynn M. Bamford sold 7,129 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.80, for a total transaction of $2,629,175.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 28,688 shares in the company, valued at $10,580,134.40. This trade represents a 19.90 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Paul J. Ferdenzi sold 1,907 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $346.98, for a total value of $661,690.86. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,405 shares in the company, valued at $6,386,166.90. This trade represents a 9.39 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 116 shares of company stock valued at $35,278 and have sold 23,064 shares valued at $8,157,322. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Curtiss-Wright Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CW opened at $323.45 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $12.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.19. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a fifty-two week low of $230.00 and a fifty-two week high of $393.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.98. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $355.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $342.25.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The aerospace company reported $3.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.12 by $0.15. Curtiss-Wright had a net margin of 13.20% and a return on equity of 17.21%. On average, analysts expect that Curtiss-Wright Co. will post 10.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Curtiss-Wright Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 27th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 27th. Curtiss-Wright’s payout ratio is currently 7.95%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on CW shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Curtiss-Wright from $334.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Curtiss-Wright in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $410.00 price target on the stock. Alembic Global Advisors began coverage on shares of Curtiss-Wright in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $412.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Curtiss-Wright from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $370.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Curtiss-Wright in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $452.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Curtiss-Wright has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $386.86.

Curtiss-Wright Company Profile

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered products, solutions, and services mainly to aerospace and defense, commercial power, process, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

