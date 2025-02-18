Rhumbline Advisers Lowers Stock Holdings in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Rhumbline Advisers reduced its position in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 336,135 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,151 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.16% of DTE Energy worth $40,588,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Planning lifted its position in DTE Energy by 6.2% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 66,907 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,592,000 after purchasing an additional 3,893 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in DTE Energy by 14.6% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 23,480 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,015,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 52.5% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,042 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $391,000 after buying an additional 1,047 shares during the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in DTE Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,784,000. Finally, Retirement Guys Formula LLC grew its position in DTE Energy by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Guys Formula LLC now owns 8,798 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,130,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on DTE shares. UBS Group upgraded DTE Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $129.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on DTE Energy from $131.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Guggenheim raised shares of DTE Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. KeyCorp cut shares of DTE Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on DTE Energy from $133.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $136.25.

DTE stock opened at $129.21 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $121.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $123.07. The firm has a market cap of $26.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.51, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.68. DTE Energy has a 1-year low of $103.06 and a 1-year high of $131.66.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.01. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 13.42% and a net margin of 12.33%. Research analysts predict that DTE Energy will post 6.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $1.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 17th. This represents a $4.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.08%.

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to various residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through coal-fired plants, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and solar assets.

