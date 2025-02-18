Rhumbline Advisers Lowers Holdings in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH)

Rhumbline Advisers decreased its stake in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Free Report) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 961,471 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,306 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.31% of Equitable worth $45,353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd raised its holdings in Equitable by 126.1% in the 4th quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 378,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,875,000 after purchasing an additional 211,332 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Equitable by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 144,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,839,000 after purchasing an additional 2,205 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in Equitable in the 4th quarter worth about $499,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Equitable by 446.1% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 37,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,783,000 after purchasing an additional 30,570 shares during the period. Finally, Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC raised its holdings in Equitable by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC now owns 6,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Equitable alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Equitable in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Barclays upped their price target on Equitable from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Equitable from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $47.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Equitable from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Equitable from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.92.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO William James Iv Eckert sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.68, for a total value of $79,356.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $825,162.36. The trade was a 8.77 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Mark Pearson sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.65, for a total value of $1,549,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 629,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,536,349.35. The trade was a 4.55 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 125,032 shares of company stock valued at $6,165,071. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Equitable Trading Up 3.0 %

NYSE:EQH opened at $55.36 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $17.35 billion, a PE ratio of 14.49 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $50.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.92. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.96 and a 12-month high of $55.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.08). Equitable had a net margin of 10.51% and a return on equity of 85.70%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 7.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Equitable Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 5th. Equitable’s payout ratio is currently 25.13%.

Equitable Profile

(Free Report)

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, Protection Solutions, Wealth Management, and Legacy.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Equitable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equitable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.