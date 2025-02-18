Rhumbline Advisers Boosts Position in Reliance, Inc. (NYSE:RS)

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Reliance, Inc. (NYSE:RS – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 181,125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 2,389 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.33% of Reliance worth $48,770,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of RS. Creative Planning raised its holdings in Reliance by 1.0% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 66,617 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $19,266,000 after buying an additional 661 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Reliance during the third quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Reliance by 84.8% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,024 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Reliance by 26.1% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 33,713 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,750,000 after purchasing an additional 6,985 shares during the period. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Reliance by 0.4% during the third quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 195,141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,437,000 after purchasing an additional 714 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on RS. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Reliance in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $341.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Reliance from $325.00 to $321.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Reliance from $340.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Reliance from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $328.17.

Insider Activity at Reliance

In other Reliance news, CEO Karla R. Lewis sold 3,892 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.90, for a total value of $1,260,618.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 85,117 shares in the company, valued at $27,569,396.30. This represents a 4.37 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Reliance Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of NYSE RS opened at $297.98 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $16.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.36 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $282.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $288.96. Reliance, Inc. has a 52 week low of $256.98 and a 52 week high of $342.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 3.31.

Reliance Profile

(Free Report)

Reliance, Inc operates as a diversified metal solutions provider and the metals service center company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company distributes a line of approximately 100,000 metal products, including alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products; and provides metals processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

See Also

