Rhumbline Advisers Acquires 26,222 Shares of Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA)

Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Free Report) by 15.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 197,616 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,222 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.10% of Carvana worth $40,187,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CVNA. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in Carvana in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Carvana during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in Carvana during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new stake in Carvana in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Carvana by 363.0% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. 56.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Daniel J. Gill sold 44,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.47, for a total value of $11,416,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 191,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,617,150.75. The trade was a 18.71 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Paul W. Breaux sold 1,362 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.08, for a total transaction of $367,848.96. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 153,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,387,059.20. This represents a 0.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 125,207 shares of company stock worth $31,110,504. Insiders own 17.12% of the company’s stock.

CVNA stock opened at $285.62 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $59.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28,590.19 and a beta of 3.37. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $233.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $205.34. Carvana Co. has a one year low of $48.15 and a one year high of $286.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.99, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 2.12.

CVNA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Carvana from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $270.00 to $280.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Carvana from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $330.00 price target on shares of Carvana in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $320.00 price objective on shares of Carvana in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Carvana from $300.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $249.29.

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

