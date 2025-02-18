Revolve Group (RVLV) Projected to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV – Get Free Report) is anticipated to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 25th. Analysts expect Revolve Group to post earnings of $0.09 per share and revenue of $283.22 million for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of RVLV stock opened at $30.97 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 2.17. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.69. Revolve Group has a one year low of $14.87 and a one year high of $39.58.

In other Revolve Group news, CEO Michael Mente sold 67,118 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.91, for a total value of $2,074,617.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 73,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,256,430. This trade represents a 47.90 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 833,024 shares of company stock valued at $27,345,496. Insiders own 46.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Revolve Group from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Revolve Group from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Revolve Group from $24.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Revolve Group from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Revolve Group from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.60.

Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for millennial and generation z consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, REVOLVE and FWRD. It operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands.

