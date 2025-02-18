Revolve Group (RVLV) Projected to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV – Get Free Report) is anticipated to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 25th. Analysts expect Revolve Group to post earnings of $0.09 per share and revenue of $283.22 million for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Shares of RVLV stock opened at $30.97 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 2.17. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.69. Revolve Group has a one year low of $14.87 and a one year high of $39.58.
In other Revolve Group news, CEO Michael Mente sold 67,118 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.91, for a total value of $2,074,617.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 73,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,256,430. This trade represents a 47.90 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 833,024 shares of company stock valued at $27,345,496. Insiders own 46.56% of the company’s stock.
Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for millennial and generation z consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, REVOLVE and FWRD. It operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands.
