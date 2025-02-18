Retirement Financial Solutions LLC Sells 1,812 Shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FBRT)

Retirement Financial Solutions LLC trimmed its stake in Franklin BSP Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FBRT – Free Report) by 9.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,607 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,812 shares during the period. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in Franklin BSP Realty Trust were worth $221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Franklin BSP Realty Trust by 42.9% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares during the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new stake in Franklin BSP Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in Franklin BSP Realty Trust by 51.6% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 1,588 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Franklin BSP Realty Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $168,000. Finally, Longboard Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $174,000. 59.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on FBRT shares. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley upgraded Franklin BSP Realty Trust to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Franklin BSP Realty Trust has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.63.

Franklin BSP Realty Trust Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of FBRT opened at $13.21 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.10 and a beta of 1.39. Franklin BSP Realty Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.96 and a twelve month high of $14.11. The company has a quick ratio of 90.45, a current ratio of 90.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.67. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.90.

Franklin BSP Realty Trust (NYSE:FBRT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.01. Franklin BSP Realty Trust had a net margin of 45.58% and a return on equity of 8.92%. The company had revenue of $55.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.28 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Franklin BSP Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

Franklin BSP Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.355 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $1.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.75%. Franklin BSP Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 171.08%.

Franklin BSP Realty Trust Profile

Benefit Street Partners operates as a self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). BSP earns income from investing in a leveraged portfolio of residential mortgage pass-through securities consisting almost exclusively of adjustable-rate mortgage (ARM) securities issued and guaranteed by government-sponsored enterprises, either Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) or Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac) (together, the government-sponsored enterprises (GSEs)), or by an agency of the federal government, Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae).

