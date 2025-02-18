Rep. Tim Moore Sells Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) Stock

Representative Tim Moore (R-North Carolina) recently sold shares of Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG). In a filing disclosed on February 15th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $15,001 and $50,000 in Harley-Davidson stock on January 24th.

Representative Tim Moore also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) on 1/30/2025.

Purchased $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) on 1/29/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) on 1/24/2025.

Sold $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) on 1/21/2025.

Sold $100,001 – $250,000 in shares of Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) on 1/16/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) on 1/13/2025.

Purchased $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) on 1/13/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) on 1/9/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) on 1/8/2025.

Sold $100,001 – $250,000 in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) on 1/7/2025.

Harley-Davidson Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of HOG stock opened at $25.76 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. Harley-Davidson, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.25 and a fifty-two week high of $44.16.

Harley-Davidson Increases Dividend

Harley-Davidson ( NYSE:HOG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported ($0.93) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.28). Harley-Davidson had a net margin of 9.25% and a return on equity of 13.64%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Harley-Davidson, Inc. will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This is a positive change from Harley-Davidson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. Harley-Davidson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.72%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Harley-Davidson

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HOG. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in Harley-Davidson by 4.7% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 8,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Harley-Davidson by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Harley-Davidson by 172.0% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 876 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Harley-Davidson by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 27,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,064,000 after buying an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Harley-Davidson from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Harley-Davidson from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Harley-Davidson from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. StockNews.com upgraded Harley-Davidson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Harley-Davidson from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Harley-Davidson presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.57.

About Representative Moore

Timothy K. Moore (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing North Carolina’s 14th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Moore (Republican Party) ran for election to the U.S. House to represent North Carolina’s 14th Congressional District. He won in the general election on November 5, 2024.

Moore served as speaker of the House from 2015 to 2025.

Timothy Moore earned his B.A. from the University of North Carolina-Chapel Hill in 1992 and his J.D. from the Oklahoma City University School of Law in 1995. His professional experience includes working as an attorney.

About Harley-Davidson

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells motorcycles in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Harley-Davidson Motor Company, LiveWire, and Harley-Davidson Financial Services. The Harley-Davidson Motor Company segment designs, manufactures, and sells motorcycles, including cruiser, trike, touring, standard, sportbike, adventure, and dual sport, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, and apparel, as well as licenses its trademarks and related services.

