Reliance, Inc. (NYSE:RS) Receives $328.17 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Reliance, Inc. (NYSE:RS – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $328.17.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on RS shares. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Reliance from $325.00 to $321.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Reliance in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $341.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research upgraded Reliance from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Reliance from $340.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 25th.

Shares of Reliance stock opened at $297.98 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 1.58. Reliance has a 1 year low of $256.98 and a 1 year high of $342.20. The company has a market capitalization of $16.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.36 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $282.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $288.96.

In related news, CEO Karla R. Lewis sold 3,892 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.90, for a total value of $1,260,618.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 85,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,569,396.30. This trade represents a 4.37 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RS. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in Reliance by 26.7% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 8,198 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,371,000 after buying an additional 1,729 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in Reliance by 24.2% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 27,916 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,074,000 after buying an additional 5,431 shares in the last quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC lifted its position in Reliance by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 86,406 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $24,989,000 after buying an additional 3,419 shares in the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Reliance by 232.9% during the 4th quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,281 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,499,000 after purchasing an additional 6,493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Reliance by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 127,806 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,963,000 after purchasing an additional 1,696 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.26% of the company’s stock.

Reliance, Inc operates as a diversified metal solutions provider and the metals service center company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company distributes a line of approximately 100,000 metal products, including alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products; and provides metals processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

