REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX) Cut to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Saturday morning.

RGNX has been the topic of several other reports. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of REGENXBIO in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of REGENXBIO in a research report on Friday, November 15th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of REGENXBIO in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of REGENXBIO in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on REGENXBIO in a research report on Friday, February 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.45.

Get REGENXBIO alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on RGNX

REGENXBIO Price Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On REGENXBIO

NASDAQ RGNX opened at $7.30 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $361.64 million, a P/E ratio of -1.45 and a beta of 1.29. REGENXBIO has a 1-year low of $6.56 and a 1-year high of $28.80. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.74.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RGNX. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of REGENXBIO by 273.1% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,429 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 2,510 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of REGENXBIO by 166.8% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,649 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,656 shares during the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of REGENXBIO by 183.3% in the 3rd quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 3,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new stake in shares of REGENXBIO in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of REGENXBIO in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $79,000. 88.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

REGENXBIO Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

REGENXBIO Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides gene therapies that deliver functional genes to cells with genetic defects in the United States. Its gene therapy product candidates are based on NAV Technology Platform, a proprietary adeno-associated virus gene delivery platform. The company’s products in pipeline includes ABBV-RGX-314 for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration, diabetic retinopathy, and other chronic retinal diseases; and RGX-202, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for REGENXBIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for REGENXBIO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.