QXO, Inc. (NASDAQ:QXO) Shares Bought by Pittenger & Anderson Inc.

Pittenger & Anderson Inc. grew its stake in shares of QXO, Inc. (NASDAQ:QXO – Free Report) by 4,376.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,145 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,695 shares during the period. Pittenger & Anderson Inc.’s holdings in QXO were worth $320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in QXO in the third quarter valued at $41,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in QXO in the 3rd quarter valued at about $103,000. Claro Advisors LLC purchased a new position in QXO during the 3rd quarter valued at about $111,000. Diversify Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in QXO during the third quarter worth about $156,000. Finally, Deltec Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QXO in the third quarter valued at about $158,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.68% of the company’s stock.

QXO Price Performance

Shares of QXO opened at $13.18 on Tuesday. QXO, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.61 and a 1-year high of $290.00. The stock has a market cap of $5.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 2.27. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.75.

QXO Profile

QXO, Inc operates as a business application, technology, and consulting company in North America. The company provides solutions for accounting and business management, financial reporting, enterprise resource planning, human capital management, warehouse management systems, customer relationship management, and business intelligence.

