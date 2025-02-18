Qualtrics International (BATS:XM) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Posted by on Feb 18th, 2025

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Qualtrics International (BATS:XMFree Report) in a report issued on Saturday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Qualtrics International Price Performance

BATS:XM opened at $18.14 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.14 and its 200 day moving average is $18.14.

Qualtrics International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Qualtrics International Inc operates an experience management platform to design and manage customer, employee, product, and brand experiences worldwide. The company offers The Qualtrics Experience Management Platform, a system of action that guides users with specific instructions for improvement and automated actions to improve experiences.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Qualtrics International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qualtrics International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.