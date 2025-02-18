Provident Trust Co. Acquires 284,000 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Provident Trust Co. lifted its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 45.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 913,663 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 284,000 shares during the quarter. Home Depot comprises 6.2% of Provident Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Provident Trust Co. owned approximately 0.09% of Home Depot worth $355,406,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HD. Synergy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Home Depot during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Livelsberger Financial Advisory bought a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. 70.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on HD shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Home Depot from $380.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Home Depot from $430.00 to $466.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $372.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $420.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Home Depot from $465.00 to $467.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Home Depot presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $433.44.

Home Depot Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HD opened at $409.47 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $406.75 billion, a PE ratio of 27.82, a P/E/G ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 1.05. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $323.77 and a fifty-two week high of $439.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.65, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $404.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $396.34.

Insider Activity at Home Depot

In other Home Depot news, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $402.58, for a total transaction of $40,258.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,465 shares in the company, valued at $5,018,159.70. This represents a 0.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

