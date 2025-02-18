Protagonist Therapeutics (PTGX) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX – Get Free Report) will likely be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.09) per share and revenue of $56.65 million for the quarter.

Protagonist Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PTGX opened at $38.67 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of 14.54 and a beta of 2.22. Protagonist Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $24.22 and a 52 week high of $48.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $38.61 and its 200-day moving average is $41.86.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PTGX has been the subject of several recent research reports. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, February 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, December 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in a report on Friday, December 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Protagonist Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Arturo Md Molina sold 26,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.70, for a total value of $1,162,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 46,444 shares in the company, valued at $2,076,046.80. This represents a 35.89 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dinesh V. Ph D. Patel sold 78,520 shares of Protagonist Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.96, for a total transaction of $3,687,299.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 435,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,437,367.68. This represents a 15.28 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 207,957 shares of company stock worth $9,611,739. Company insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

About Protagonist Therapeutics

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops peptide-based drugs for hematology and blood disorders, and inflammatory and immunomodulatory diseases. It is developing Rusfertide (PTG-300), an injectable hepcidin mimetic that completed phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of polycythemia vera and other blood disorders; and JNJ-2113, an orally delivered investigational drug to block biological pathways that completed phase 2b clinical trials for the treatment of moderate-to-severe plaque psoriasis; and PN-943, an orally delivered, gut-restricted alpha 4 beta 7 specific integrin antagonist completed a phase 2 clinical trials in patients with moderate to severe ulcerative colitis.

