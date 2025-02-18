ProShares Ultra Semiconductors (NYSEARCA:USD) Shares Acquired by Beaton Management Co. Inc.

Beaton Management Co. Inc. raised its stake in ProShares Ultra Semiconductors (NYSEARCA:USD – Free Report) by 100.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,420 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,210 shares during the period. Beaton Management Co. Inc. owned about 0.15% of ProShares Ultra Semiconductors worth $809,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dale Q Rice Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in ProShares Ultra Semiconductors during the 4th quarter valued at $28,445,000. Client First Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in ProShares Ultra Semiconductors by 58.1% during the fourth quarter. Client First Investment Management LLC now owns 69,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,495,000 after purchasing an additional 25,351 shares during the period. IMC Chicago LLC grew its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra Semiconductors by 120.0% during the third quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 30,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,653,000 after purchasing an additional 16,620 shares during the last quarter. Avaii Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of ProShares Ultra Semiconductors by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Avaii Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $810,000 after buying an additional 6,216 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC raised its holdings in ProShares Ultra Semiconductors by 100.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 10,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,000 after purchasing an additional 5,117 shares during the period.

Shares of USD opened at $66.02 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $65.21 and a 200-day moving average of $63.27. ProShares Ultra Semiconductors has a one year low of $34.69 and a one year high of $85.07.

ProShares Ultra Semiconductors (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Semiconductor Index (the Index). The Fund intends to invest at least 80% of its net assets, including any borrowings for investment purposes, under normal circumstances, to equity securities contained in the Index and/or financial instruments that, in combination, have similar economic characteristics.

