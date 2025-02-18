Promising Utility Stocks To Add to Your Watchlist – February 16th

Tesla, Berkshire Hathaway, Eaton, CRH, Quanta Services, Ford Motor, and Rivian Automotive are the seven Utility stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Utility stocks are shares of companies that provide essential services such as electricity, natural gas, water, and telecommunications. These companies often have stable revenues and dividends, making them attractive to investors seeking steady income and lower volatility in their portfolios. Utility stocks are known for being relatively defensive investments, as demand for their services tends to remain consistent even during economic downturns. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Utility stocks within the last several days.

Tesla (TSLA)

Tesla, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

TSLA traded down $0.10 on Friday, reaching $355.84. 68,000,576 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 67,880,264. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $406.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $308.24. Tesla has a 52-week low of $138.80 and a 52-week high of $488.54. The company has a market cap of $1.14 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 174.43, a PEG ratio of 6.22 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B)

Berkshire Hathaway Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance, freight rail transportation, and utility businesses worldwide. The company provides property, casualty, life, accident, and health insurance and reinsurance; and operates railroad systems in North America. It also generates, transmits, stores, and distributes electricity from natural gas, coal, wind, solar, hydroelectric, nuclear, and geothermal sources; operates natural gas distribution and storage facilities, interstate pipelines, liquefied natural gas facilities, and compressor and meter stations; and holds interest in coal mining assets.

NYSE BRK.B traded down $0.72 during trading on Friday, reaching $479.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,823,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,973,708. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 trillion, a PE ratio of 9.69, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $461.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $458.73. Berkshire Hathaway has a 1-year low of $395.66 and a 1-year high of $491.67.

Eaton (ETN)

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company’s Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

NYSE ETN traded up $1.40 during trading on Friday, reaching $309.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,174,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,669,676. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.20 billion, a PE ratio of 32.55, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $337.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $331.70. Eaton has a 1-year low of $255.65 and a 1-year high of $379.99.

CRH (CRH)

CRH plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides building materials solutions in Ireland and internationally. It operates through four segments: Americas Materials Solutions, Americas Building Solutions, Europe Materials Solutions, and Europe Building Solutions. The company provides solutions for the construction and maintenance of public infrastructure and commercial and residential buildings; and produces and sells aggregates, cement, readymixed concrete, and asphalt, as well as provides paving and construction services.

NYSE CRH traded up $1.81 during trading on Friday, reaching $108.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,720,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,413,659. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.57 billion, a PE ratio of 21.66, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $97.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $93.75. CRH has a 1-year low of $71.18 and a 1-year high of $108.39.

Quanta Services (PWR)

Quanta Services, Inc. provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company’s Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

Shares of Quanta Services stock traded down $5.73 on Friday, reaching $285.13. The stock had a trading volume of 2,091,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,513,889. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.23. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $320.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $304.42. The stock has a market cap of $42.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.05. Quanta Services has a fifty-two week low of $206.58 and a fifty-two week high of $365.88.

Ford Motor (F)

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Shares of NYSE F traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.48. 53,503,079 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 77,278,144. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.92 and its 200 day moving average is $10.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.63. Ford Motor has a one year low of $9.10 and a one year high of $14.85.

Rivian Automotive (RIVN)

Rivian Automotive, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers consumer vehicles, including a two-row, five-passenger pickup truck under the R1T brand, a three-row, seven-passenger sport utility vehicle under the R1S name.

Rivian Automotive stock traded up $0.73 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $14.03. The company had a trading volume of 33,856,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,819,302. The company has a quick ratio of 3.70, a current ratio of 5.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Rivian Automotive has a 52 week low of $8.26 and a 52 week high of $18.85. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.59 and a 200-day moving average of $12.56. The firm has a market cap of $14.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.51 and a beta of 2.04.

