Promising Leisure Stocks Worth Watching – February 15th

Apollo Global Management, Trip.com Group, MGM Resorts International, Hyatt Hotels, NetEase, VICI Properties, and Pool are the seven Leisure stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Leisure stocks are investments in companies that operate in the leisure and entertainment industry, such as theme parks, casinos, cruise lines, and restaurants. These stocks tend to be influenced by consumer discretionary spending and overall economic conditions, making them more sensitive to changes in consumer sentiment and economic outlook. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Leisure stocks within the last several days.

Apollo Global Management (APO)

Apollo Global Management, Inc. is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity, infrastructure, secondaries and real estate markets. The firm prefers to invest in private and public markets. The firm’s private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth, venture capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

NYSE:APO traded up $5.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $162.95. The company had a trading volume of 2,665,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,235,579. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $167.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $145.96. The firm has a market cap of $92.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.29, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.63. Apollo Global Management has a 52 week low of $95.11 and a 52 week high of $189.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Trip.com Group (TCOM)

Trip.com Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, such as flight delay, air accident, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.

Shares of Trip.com Group stock traded down $0.49 on Friday, hitting $69.25. 4,309,086 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,152,326. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.60 billion, a PE ratio of 20.73, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.37. Trip.com Group has a 1 year low of $38.23 and a 1 year high of $77.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42.

MGM Resorts International (MGM)

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

Shares of MGM Resorts International stock traded down $0.56 on Friday, hitting $39.82. 6,451,467 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,507,628. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.85 billion, a PE ratio of 14.22, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 2.20. MGM Resorts International has a 1 year low of $31.61 and a 1 year high of $48.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Hyatt Hotels (H)

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group segments. The company manages, franchises, licenses, owns, and leases portfolio of properties, consisting of full-service hotels and resorts, select service hotels, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium units.

Shares of Hyatt Hotels stock traded down $4.36 on Friday, hitting $143.02. 1,575,439 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 435,129. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $156.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $152.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.74 billion, a PE ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 1.48. Hyatt Hotels has a 1 year low of $128.90 and a 1 year high of $168.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79.

NetEase (NTES)

NetEase, Inc. engages in online games, music streaming, online intelligent learning services, and internet content services businesses in China and internationally . The company operates through Games and Related Value-Added Services, Youdao, Cloud Music, and Innovative Businesses and Others segments.

Shares of NTES traded down $1.31 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $103.50. 1,496,719 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,343,579. NetEase has a 52-week low of $75.85 and a 52-week high of $114.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $97.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.30. The company has a market cap of $66.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.58.

VICI Properties (VICI)

VICI Properties Inc. is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

Shares of VICI traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $30.39. 4,790,992 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,728,878. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. VICI Properties has a 52-week low of $27.08 and a 52-week high of $34.29. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $29.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.45. The company has a market cap of $32.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.95.

Pool (POOL)

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling.

Shares of POOL traded up $3.96 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $344.28. 325,308 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 312,265. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Pool has a 52-week low of $293.51 and a 52-week high of $422.73. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $346.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $356.30. The company has a market cap of $13.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.03.

