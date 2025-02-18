Promising 5G Stocks Worth Watching – February 15th

Super Micro Computer, Cisco Systems, and QUALCOMM are the three 5G stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. 5G stocks are investments in companies that are involved in the development, deployment, and implementation of 5G technology, the next generation of wireless communication. These stocks are expected to benefit from the rapid expansion of 5G networks, increased connectivity, and technological advancements in various industries. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any 5G stocks within the last several days.

Super Micro Computer (SMCI)

Super Micro Computer, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

Shares of Super Micro Computer stock traded up $5.63 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $47.91. The company had a trading volume of 132,026,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,788,788. The company has a current ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $28.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.05 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.37. Super Micro Computer has a 1-year low of $17.25 and a 1-year high of $122.90.

Cisco Systems (CSCO)

Cisco Systems, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

Shares of CSCO stock traded up $1.03 on Friday, reaching $64.87. 23,689,653 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,137,774. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Cisco Systems has a one year low of $44.50 and a one year high of $66.50. The stock has a market cap of $258.36 billion, a PE ratio of 27.84, a P/E/G ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $60.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.54.

QUALCOMM (QCOM)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

Shares of QCOM traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $172.23. 4,685,871 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,928,451. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. QUALCOMM has a 1-year low of $148.90 and a 1-year high of $230.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $190.49 billion, a PE ratio of 18.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a fifty day moving average of $163.13 and a 200-day moving average of $165.50.

