PROG (PRG) Projected to Post Earnings on Wednesday

PROG (NYSE:PRG – Get Free Report) will likely be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 19th. Analysts expect PROG to post earnings of $0.77 per share and revenue of $612.67 million for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NYSE:PRG opened at $42.74 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 4.97 and a quick ratio of 2.34. PROG has a 1 year low of $27.84 and a 1 year high of $50.28. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.07. The company has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.84 and a beta of 2.18.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James raised PROG from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of PROG in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen raised PROG to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.83.

PROG Holdings, Inc (NYSE:PRG) is a financial technology holding company based in Salt Lake City, Utah with three business segments: Progressive Leasing, which offers lease-to-own transactions primarily to credit-challenged consumers through e-commerce and point-of-sale retail partners, via online, mobile, and in-store solutions; Vive Financial, which provides consumers who may not qualify for traditional prime lending with a variety of second-look, revolving credit products through private label and branded credit cards; and Four Technologies, which provides consumers of all credit backgrounds Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) options through four interest-free installments via its platform, Four.

