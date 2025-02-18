Principal Securities Inc. Sells 21,289 Shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL)

Principal Securities Inc. lessened its position in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL – Free Report) by 15.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 113,120 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,289 shares during the quarter. Principal Securities Inc. owned 0.11% of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF worth $3,243,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 281.2% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,001 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 38.1% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the period. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 252.0% during the fourth quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 1,804 shares during the period. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 519.9% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 2,740 shares during the period.

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF stock opened at $28.97 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $28.87 and a 200-day moving average of $29.00. The firm has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.52. VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $26.98 and a 1-year high of $29.47.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.1563 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd.

The VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (ANGL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of bonds that were rated investment grade at issuance but later downgraded to sub-investment grade. ANGL was launched on Apr 10, 2012 and is managed by VanEck.

