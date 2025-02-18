Principal Securities Inc. Purchases 1,604 Shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG)

Principal Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,451 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,604 shares during the quarter. Principal Securities Inc. owned 0.10% of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $2,149,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $158,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 100,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,612,000 after purchasing an additional 13,359 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $82,000. G&S Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $689,000. Finally, Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 476.9% in the fourth quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 29,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,226,000 after purchasing an additional 24,362 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IMCG opened at $79.56 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.60 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $78.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.00. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $64.17 and a one year high of $81.68.

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

The iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (IMCG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Mid Cap Broad Growth index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US mid-cap stocks companies selected based on their growth characteristics. IMCG was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

