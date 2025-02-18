Principal Securities Inc. Lowers Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Principal Securities Inc. decreased its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,557 shares of the company’s stock after selling 256 shares during the quarter. Principal Securities Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $3,512,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 34,615.3% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 5,487,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,252,265,000 after purchasing an additional 5,471,634 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,986,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,914,378,000 after acquiring an additional 46,171 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 6.5% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,176,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,219,641,000 after acquiring an additional 194,506 shares during the last quarter. Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,685,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,030,869,000 after acquiring an additional 21,547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balentine LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 1,733,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,414,000 after acquiring an additional 13,133 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF stock opened at $427.52 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $418.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $396.42. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $321.29 and a 12 month high of $428.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $147.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

