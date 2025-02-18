Principal Securities Inc. Has $2.77 Million Position in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr July (BATS:ZJUL)

Principal Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr July (BATS:ZJUL – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 102,294 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,255 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc.’s holdings in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr July were worth $2,767,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr July during the 4th quarter worth approximately $418,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr July by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 20,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,000 after buying an additional 3,733 shares in the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr July during the 4th quarter worth approximately $162,000. HBW Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr July by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 22,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,000 after buying an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr July during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,248,000.

Get Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF - 1 Yr July alerts:

Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr July Trading Up 1.7 %

Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr July stock opened at $27.45 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.86.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZJUL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr July (BATS:ZJUL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF - 1 Yr July Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF - 1 Yr July and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.