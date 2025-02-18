Principal Securities Inc. Buys 763 Shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV)

Principal Securities Inc. boosted its position in Fidelity High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV – Free Report) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 49,323 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 763 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. owned about 0.09% of Fidelity High Dividend ETF worth $2,463,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FDVV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 27.1% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 246,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,468,000 after purchasing an additional 52,434 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its position in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 5.1% in the third quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 5,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 29.9% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 16,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $837,000 after purchasing an additional 3,801 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 43.7% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 32,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,622,000 after purchasing an additional 9,736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 80,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,069,000 after purchasing an additional 3,620 shares during the period.

FDVV stock opened at $51.68 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $50.69 and a 200-day moving average of $50.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.51 and a beta of 0.82. Fidelity High Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $43.10 and a 12 month high of $52.78.

The Fidelity High Dividend ETF (FDVV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity High Dividend index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap companies that exhibit positive dividend characteristics, with overweights to sectors that exhibit higher dividend yield. FDVV was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Fidelity.

