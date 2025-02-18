Principal Financial Group Inc. Cuts Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 836,590 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 6,536 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of McDonald’s worth $242,519,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCD. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the third quarter worth $25,000. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA purchased a new stake in McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Collier Financial acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Hara Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 300 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.75, for a total transaction of $84,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,214,275.25. This trade represents a 3.66 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Desiree Ralls-Morrison sold 3,409 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.15, for a total value of $989,121.35. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,675 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,807,201.25. This represents a 26.05 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,906 shares of company stock worth $5,406,382 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MCD opened at $308.59 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $291.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $292.90. McDonald’s Co. has a twelve month low of $243.53 and a twelve month high of $317.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $221.14 billion, a PE ratio of 27.09, a P/E/G ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.74.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The fast-food giant reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 175.42% and a net margin of 31.79%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be issued a $1.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $7.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.16%.

MCD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $336.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $347.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on McDonald’s from $320.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, TD Securities reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $323.61.

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain, and the U.K.

