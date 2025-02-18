Pittenger & Anderson Inc. Sells 37 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Pittenger & Anderson Inc. reduced its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,746 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37 shares during the quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,086,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VTI. Evergreen Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Evergreen Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,363,000 after acquiring an additional 5,981 shares in the last quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 5,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,473,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the period. Meredith Wealth Planning lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 138.7% in the 4th quarter. Meredith Wealth Planning now owns 9,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,713,000 after purchasing an additional 5,440 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 6,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,834,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, Macroview Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 4,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,344,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock opened at $301.84 on Tuesday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $244.57 and a 1 year high of $302.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $296.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $287.28. The stock has a market cap of $452.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

