Pittenger & Anderson Inc. Grows Stake in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Pittenger & Anderson Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report) by 56.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,720 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,430 shares during the quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc.’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $621,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 197,111 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $18,203,000 after buying an additional 6,663 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 111,229 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $12,444,000 after buying an additional 5,614 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Arch Capital Group by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 71,721 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $8,024,000 after acquiring an additional 6,521 shares in the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its position in Arch Capital Group by 26.6% in the third quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 25,465 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,849,000 after acquiring an additional 5,345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its stake in Arch Capital Group by 172.2% in the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 55,423 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,201,000 after acquiring an additional 35,060 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Arch Capital Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ ACGL opened at $88.20 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.92, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.64. The business’s 50 day moving average is $92.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.92. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 12-month low of $83.97 and a 12-month high of $116.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Arch Capital Group ( NASDAQ:ACGL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The insurance provider reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.36. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 18.94% and a net margin of 33.86%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.45 EPS. Research analysts expect that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 8.86 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Arch Capital Group from $110.00 to $106.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Barclays decreased their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $98.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.53.

About Arch Capital Group

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

