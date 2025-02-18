Pinnbrook Capital Management LP Makes New Investment in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Pinnbrook Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 34,890 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $6,187,000. Digital Realty Trust makes up about 0.6% of Pinnbrook Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sierra Ocean LLC purchased a new position in Digital Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 480.6% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 209 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. First Financial Corp IN purchased a new stake in Digital Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Crews Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Digital Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. 99.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on DLR. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, February 10th. UBS Group upgraded Digital Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $147.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Digital Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.95.

Insider Activity at Digital Realty Trust

In other news, CFO Matt Mercier sold 2,518 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.40, for a total value of $471,873.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Digital Realty Trust Price Performance

Shares of Digital Realty Trust stock opened at $164.06 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $175.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $169.08. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $131.42 and a twelve month high of $198.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 137.86, a PEG ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.63.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $1.46. Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.24% and a net margin of 8.04%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

