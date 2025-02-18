Pinnbrook Capital Management LP Has $3.99 Million Stock Position in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Pinnbrook Capital Management LP cut its position in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 89.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,872 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 261,061 shares during the period. Pinnbrook Capital Management LP’s holdings in 3M were worth $3,985,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Life Planners acquired a new position in shares of 3M in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in 3M in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in 3M by 118.6% in the third quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 223 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of 3M by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 237,297 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 19,552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ORG Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of 3M by 44.1% during the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 320 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. 65.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

3M Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE:MMM opened at $148.65 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $138.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $133.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.41. The company has a market capitalization of $80.70 billion, a PE ratio of 19.69, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.96. 3M has a 52 week low of $75.40 and a 52 week high of $155.00.

3M Increases Dividend

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The conglomerate reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.77 billion. 3M had a net margin of 15.71% and a return on equity of 100.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.42 EPS. Analysts forecast that 3M will post 7.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. This is a boost from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. 3M’s payout ratio is 37.09%.

Insider Activity at 3M

In other news, CAO Theresa E. Reinseth sold 2,309 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.95, for a total value of $346,234.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,417 shares in the company, valued at $662,329.15. This represents a 34.33 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Christian T. Goralski, Jr. sold 6,318 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.43, for a total transaction of $944,098.74. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $750,736.32. The trade was a 55.70 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 113,639 shares of company stock worth $17,163,446. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MMM has been the topic of several research reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of 3M in a research report on Saturday, February 1st. Melius Research upgraded shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of 3M from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Melius raised 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on 3M from $142.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.87.

About 3M

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company’s Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

