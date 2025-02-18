Pinnbrook Capital Management LP Acquires New Position in Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK)

Pinnbrook Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 159,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,937,000. Pinnbrook Capital Management LP owned about 0.13% of Cinemark as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cinemark by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,449,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,209,000 after purchasing an additional 25,857 shares in the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Cinemark by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 1,989,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,629,000 after buying an additional 241,600 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Cinemark by 1,356.4% in the third quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 1,517,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,255,000 after buying an additional 1,413,557 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Cinemark by 2.4% in the third quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,264,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,207,000 after acquiring an additional 29,275 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Cinemark by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 662,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,533,000 after acquiring an additional 33,008 shares in the last quarter.

Several research firms have issued reports on CNK. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Cinemark from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Cinemark in a research note on Friday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Cinemark from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Wedbush downgraded Cinemark from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com raised Cinemark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cinemark presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.80.

NYSE:CNK opened at $32.59 on Tuesday. Cinemark Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.70 and a 1-year high of $36.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The business has a 50 day moving average of $30.54 and a 200 day moving average of $29.72. The company has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.02 and a beta of 2.38.

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of February 16, 2024, it operated 501 theatres with 5,719 screens in 42 states and 13 countries in South and Central America. Cinemark Holdings, Inc was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

